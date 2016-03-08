Di Canio reveals Alli’s problem and Inter key man v. Spurs

Former Lazio and Juventus striker Paolo Di Canio spoke to Tuttosport ahead of Inter Champions League tie against Tottenham.



Di Canio spoke about Mauricio Pochettino’s tactical issues as well as Dele Alli’s possible snub from Spurs XI. The Englishman is injured and may skip the San Siro showdown tomorrow: “It would be heavy for Tottenham”, Di Canio said.



“Alli is an important player but he still has many ups and downs. In England they call him a

“Social butterfy”, his life off the pitch is full of glamour events, selfies and all that. I think this has an impact on what he does on the pitch. Sometimes he is just not focused on the pitch but he is still a player who is very good in passing the ball and attacking the spaces.”



“Whether Tottenham play with 4-2-3-1 or 3-5-2 Nainggolan could be decisive for Inter. He is a player that creates caos but in a good manner. He kind of thinks outside the box, he is the ideal player to create troubles to Tottenham. Spurs can leave many spaces to play into and Inter must attack them with the right anger. If Inter manage to go beyond the first pressing line, they can play a good game. Inter need self confidence and enthusiasm to put leave this bad period behind them.”

