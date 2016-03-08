Di Canio reveals Emery's secret at Arsenal

28 October at 15:55
Arsenal have been in fantastic form so far this season, with new manager Unai Emery starting off his career at the club with style, as the Gunners have won 11 games in a row in all competitions since August. Former Juventus and West Ham man Paolo Di Canio spoke to Sky about the impact of the Spanish coach in London.

"Arsenal have a very compact group. It is a team where everyone feels like a protagonist. Unai Emery is doing a great job," the former Sunderland manager noted.

Arsenal currently sit 4th in the Premier League table with 21 points for 7 wins. The London-based club is just 5 points away from top of the table Liverpool, who have played one more game.

In the Europa League Emery's side is also successful and have collected 9 points out 9 in matches against Qarabag, Vorskla and Portuguese side Sporting, almost securing qualification to the next round of the competition.

