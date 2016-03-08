Di Canio reveals he tried to sign Aubameyang for Sunderland

09 April at 22:45
Speaking to Sky Sport, former West Ham and Lazio forward Paolo Di Canio revealed that he tried to sign then Saint-Etienne forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; who now plays for Premier League giants Arsenal.

According to Di Canio, Sunderland needed to offer just €13m for Aubameyang's signature but, despite the Italian's insistence, the board would not budge and would not cough up the funds required to sign the Gabonese forward. That same summer, Aubameyang joined Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund; where he would remain until January 2018 when Arsenal signed him for over €60m.

Di Canio's stint at Sunderland was short lived. The Italian took over in March 2013 and helped the Black Cats survive the relegation battle; including a famous 3-0 victory over fierce local rivals Newcastle United. However, after a woeful start to the 2013-14 season, Di Canio was sacked and has not returned to management since.

