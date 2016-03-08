Di Canio says Sarri needs to do 'one thing' with Morata

Paolo Di Canio spoke to Sky Sport concerning a few Chelsea topics, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" Alvaro Morata? Well confidence is very important. Last year he wasn't very confident that was pretty clear indeed. With Maurizio Sarri now in charge, he seems to be playing with much more confidence. He is a player who is very timid by nature so he needs to play with confidence to have success. As I've said, Morata is now playing better and I think he put the past behind him. He still isn't playing like Costa did at Chelsea but he is getting closer to this level. I think Morata has to be more clinical in front of goal, like Costa was. This will now be up to Sarri as Maurizio will have to push him to help him achieve his potential. Morata can still clearly improve in the future so it is up to him...".



