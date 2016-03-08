Di Canio: ‘Tottenham defender a problem for Pochettino’
17 September at 12:00Former Serie A and Premier League star Paolo Di Canio spoke to Tuttosport ahead of Inter Champions League tie against Tottenham tomorrow.
“Spurs are a very beautiful team to watch but sometimes they are just too fragile. Sometimes they can play very well but even when they are 2-0 up they always give the impression that their opponents can make a comeback somehow. They don’t have a great personality I think.”
“Pochettino has some amazing attacking players: Eriksen, Alli and Kean are phenomenal and Lucas Moura has now settled in well. The 4-2-3-1 is the natural system of this team, the problem is when Pochettino plays 3-5-2. They struggle with this system and I think Davinson Sanchez is one of the main responsible for this. He cost Tottenham a lot, € 40 million, and Pochettino must play him to give value to his signing. Sanchez makes may mistakes with a three-man defence, he has great physical qualities but he is too impulsive. He doesn’t understand the pace of English football and he has yet to learn all the correct movements.”
Go to comments