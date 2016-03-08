Di Canio: ‘Tottenham defender a problem for Pochettino’

Former Serie A and Premier League star Paolo Di Canio spoke to Tuttosport ahead of Inter Champions League tie against Tottenham tomorrow.



“Spurs are a very beautiful team to watch but sometimes they are just too fragile. Sometimes they can play very well but even when they are 2-0 up they always give the impression that their opponents can make a comeback somehow. They don’t have a great personality I think.”



“Pochettino has some amazing attacking players: Eriksen, Alli and Kean are phenomenal and Lucas Moura has now settled in well. The 4-2-3-1 is the natural system of this team, the problem is when Pochettino plays 3-5-2. They struggle with this system and I think Davinson Sanchez is one of the main responsible for this. He cost Tottenham a lot, € 40 million, and Pochettino must play him to give value to his signing. Sanchez makes may mistakes with a three-man defence, he has great physical qualities but he is too impulsive. He doesn’t understand the pace of English football and he has yet to learn all the correct movements.”

