Di Carlo: 'Congratulations to Gattuso, he has transformed AC Milan'

Chievo will play against AC Milan tomorrow at the Stadio Bentegodi in another desperate attempt in their relegation struggles. Coach Domenico Di Carlo spoke to the press during his pre-match conference about the clash and his counterpart on the Rossoneri bench Gennaro Gattuso.



"Congratulations to Gattuso who transformed a group into a team, which has happened for a bit as well. But our work does not get paid back in terms of results. Work is the only aim for the club and we want to impress. In the last three games we have created a lot but scored little. The attackers must play with free heads and have their instincts," he said.