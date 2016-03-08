Di Francesco admits Man U, Liverpool target can leave Roma
26 August at 15:25Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco has confirmed that Kevin Strootman can leave the Giallorossi.
The Serie A giants have accepted Marseille’s € 23 million bid and the player is currently considering the offer of the French club. Strootman had also been linked with moves to Man Utd and Liverpool but both Premier League giants failed to make concrete offers last summer.
“Talks are ongoing, I don’t know if he will be part of the squad tomorrow”, Di Francesco told media on Sunday ahead of the Giallorossi Serie A tie against Chievo.
“You know what I think. It happened the same with Dzeko. I want to call-him up but we’ll decide together. Let’s see.”
Di Francesco was also asked his thoughts on Justin Kluivert: “He is ready to start but he is also a good option if he starts from the bench. I can always rely on him, I will make a decision between today and tomorrow. Pastore? We want more quality from him, his position is not a problem. If he misses five passes out of seven it’s not a problem of position. He must remain calm and play consistently.”
