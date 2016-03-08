Di Francesco: ‘Alisson wanted to leave’

The day before Roma’s match against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, Eusebio Di Francesco’s interview with Spanish newspaper AS has been released.



A little over a year ago Roma topped the group in the Champions League ahead of Chelsea and Atletico Madrid. Did you imagine at the beginning that you are able to top the group?

“It's been a great ride and we have arrived where we arrived with great merit. We hope to repeat it again. The comeback against Barcelona is now written in the history books. Everyday I realize what we’ve done; the fans remind me every time they meet me on the streets.”



Now what is your goal in the Champions league?

“We know that everyone is expecting a Roma, with the desire, with the mentality to pick up where we left off. We shall see the results.”



There is Alisson...

“We knew that we could lose him. There have been essential offers for the club and he had the desire to leave”.



The fans have not taken the sale of Strootman and Nainggolan well.

“Kevin wanted a new experience, it was his decision. For Nainggolan, we took many things into consideration but I want to look forward”.



Do players like De Rossi and Florenzi, examples of romanismo, make a difference?

“I always say that a player or a coach has to fall in love with the team in which he works, and they help convey the feeling of belonging”.



It is special to work with Monchi?

“He’s by my side and not in front of me, as he says. He has an impressive knowledge of international football and he is adapting to Italian football too. Here you search for more physical players with tactical sense, in Spain it’s more technical. The ideal thing is a mix of both”.

