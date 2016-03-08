Roma manager Eusebio di Francesco is considering making a few changes to the giallorossi line-up, with a clash against AC Milan coming up.Roma had started with a 4-3-3 formation against Atalanta on Monday, with Cengiz Under, Edin Dzeko and Javier Pastore starting in the front three. Bryan Cristante, Daniele de Rossi and Kevin Strootman had started in midfield.Corriere dello Sport state that Di Francesco is set to make tactical changes to the side that will play the rossoneri.It is said that Justin Kluivert could start on the right flank after making an impact in the first game against Torino and doing well against Atalanta as well. Alessandro Florenzi's knee injury isn't serious but he won't be fit to feature against Milan, but Rick Karsdorp will replace him at right-back.Pastore could start as the furthest midfielder forward out of the three and if that happens, Cengiz Under will start on the left. If not that, Cristante will stay in midfield.Federico Fazio's performances in the first two games have been disappointing, but Marcano could make his debut.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)