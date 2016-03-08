Di Francesco 'essential for great defence'



Eusebio Di Francesco spoke to the press ahead of his sides Champions League tie against Porto. Roma lead 2 – 1 thanks to two goals from youngster Zaniolo.



"It's a long game, we have to be good at defending this goal and start again." I reiterate that it will be essential to do a great defensive phase, the rest will come by itself ".



Is right-wing Florenzi a possible solution?

" Everything is possible, the guys know they have to be prepared and they do not know the training, nothing at all ... tell you that those who play will be impossible, they do not even know, I want to see the players' faces and analyse situations that convince me".



Roma face Porto tomorrow evening at the Estádio do Dragão.





