Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco spoke to media ahead of the Giallorossi tie against Bologna.The Serie A giants are seeking for three points in a disappointing start to the season both in Serie A and Champions League.“Bologna are not easy opponents”, Di Francesco said during today’s press conference.“We will need the right approach and mentality. We are far away from the team we were last season but we have time to improve. We need the same approach and mentality of last season. That’s what people want, we need to have more anger and determination.”“Pastore is eligible to play, he is in the squad list but I don’t know if he will play tomorrow.”Di Francesco did also explain Kluivert’s squad snub in Madrid: “I have to make choices, I can’t take 42 players with me. I have 18 slots in Champions League and Kluivert had to watch the games from the stands. He will play tomorrow and that’s proof we need everybody.”