Di Francesco favourite to succeed Giampaolo at Samp, decision expected Saturday

12 June at 20:15

According to Sky Sport, Eusebio Di Francesco's will respond to Sampdoria's proposal to succeed Milan bound Giampaolo will arrive on Saturday.
 
The broadcaster said that in today's meeting the former Roma coach and the blucerchiato sporting director Osti discussed the plan the management has for next season.
 
Di Francesco was sacked after only 18 months in charge of Roma. After a successful first season that included a 3 place finish and a run to the Champions League semi-final, last season the capital club struggled after a major squad overhaul by sporting director Monchi, was has since left to return to Sevilla.
 
 

