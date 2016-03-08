Roma manager Eusebio di Francesco reportedly fractured his hand while celebrating the giallorossi's late equalizer against Atalanta yesterday.Roma did score early on through Javier Pastore yesterday but conceded three unanswered goals soon after in the first half. Alessandro Florenzi brought the deficit back to one and Kostas Manolas grabbed a leveller in the 80th minute to spark wild celebrations at the Stadio Olimpico.Wild though, is a mere understatement to how the Roma boss celebrated. Eusebio di Francesco vented out his joy so wildly that he has now fractured a metacarpal bone on his finger.Di Francesco was seen punching the glass on the bench while celebrating. He underwent surgery at the Villa Stuart in Rome earlier this morning to treat the broken metacarpal bone on his left hand.The Italian is currently under anesthesia, but he will be discharged today.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)