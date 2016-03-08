In an interview with El Pais , Roma's manager Eusebio Di Francesco spoke about the start for his side to this season, having received heavy criticism thus far.

On getting many new signings: "It can be positive or negative, as it gives fresh air and more determination perhaps. Then there's also those who get the style of play earlier than others.

On Monchi: "These are the advantages and disadvantages, he (Monchi) is the director and it is right for me to believe in him, just as he believed in me. We work together, as well as we share successes and failures.

On Totti: "It is as he never stopped playing. He knows the dressing room better than I and it is an advantage to have him here. He could have a great future as a director, but it depends on him. I, for example, started as a director and then became a coach," Di Francesco concluded.