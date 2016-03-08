Di Francesco: 'I feel like a father who has not given the right advice'
02 February at 13:45Roma manager Eusebio di Francesco has said that he feels like a father who hasn't given advise to his players in the right way.
The giallorossi fans have been upset following the club's 7-1 loss at the hands of Fiorentina in a game that saw the club get knocked out of the Coppa Italia. Roma are fifth in the league, one point behind AC Milan.
But they face Milan themselves tomorrow, as they have the chance to go fourth. Ahead of the game, Di Francesco was talking to the media about the club's situation and how he's feeling at this point.
He said: "We have to improve, but I feel like being a father, who at some moments has not given the right advice, in others yes, we must find this unity of purpose and in the difficulties we must not disunite.
"We relapsed, it happened before Bologna, before Plzen, in Cagliari, it was a success in Bergamo with the Cup match, and this has to make us reflect, because it does not happen any more."
About the Milan game, Di Francesco said: "We need a great performance, especially from a mental point of view."
