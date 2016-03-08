Di Francesco in pole position to replace Gattuso, attention to Gasperini and other names...

30 April at 11:30
AC Milan will continue with Gennaro Gattuso until the end of the season, then the parties will part ways. This is what emerged from yesterday's summit between the coach and the management of the Rossoneri.

Gattuso will, therefore, complete the league campaign, while the great manoeuvring by Milan directors for next season's bench has already begun. As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, the hottest name at the moment is that of Eusebio Di Francesco.

The Rossoneri directors consider him a decidedly suitable figure. They appreciate the game plan of the former Roma manager as well as the ability to work with young players, which will be necessary, especially in case of the failure to qualify to the Champions League, as Milan are under constant observation from UEFA.

Milan have not yet presented a real offer to the coach but some informal talks have taken place and suggest that he is one of the favourites for the bench for next season.

Among the eligible candidates, there is also Conte but it is difficult to believe that the former Chelsea man would give priority to Milan now. The same goes for Sarri, who said he wanted to stay at Chelsea.

Another name appreciated is Jardim and attention should be paid also to Gasperini, who is flattered by the idea of being able to express his idea of football at a big club. Finally, the chances of Sampdoria's Giampaolo also should not be underestimated.

