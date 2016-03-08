Di Francesco: 'Juventus should aim for the Champions League'
14 August at 12:30Roma manager has said that rivals Juventus should now aim for the Champions League, now that they have signed Cristiano Ronaldo.
The bianconeri signed Ronaldo from Real Madrid for a fee of 100 million euros two months ago. He has already scored on his Juventus debut in pre-season.
Roma boss Di Francesco was recently talking to Romanian outlet Pro Sport and said that Juve should now aim to win the Champions League next season. He said: "I think of Ronaldo as De Rossi, nothing is decided or written as Juventus has a great winning mentality and they add a player like that, who has the same winning mentality, especially in Europe.
"I think their main goal is to prevail in Europe".
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Go to comments