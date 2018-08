Roma manager has said that rivals Juventus should now aim for the Champions League, now that they have signed Cristiano Ronaldo. The bianconeri signed Ronaldo from Real Madrid for a fee of 100 million euros two months ago. He has already scored on his Juventus debut in pre-season.Roma boss Di Francesco was recently talking to Romanian outlet Pro Sport and said that Juve should now aim to win the Champions League next season. He said: "I think of Ronaldo as De Rossi, nothing is decided or written as Juventus has a great winning mentality and they add a player like that, who has the same winning mentality, especially in Europe."I think their main goal is to prevail in Europe".