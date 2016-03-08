Di Francesco: 'Kluivert could start tomorrow. Santon is an example'
01 October at 16:25There is no time to celebrate for Roma, even after a convincing win in the derby against Roma. The team from the capital need to concentrate on tomorrow's Champions League clash against Viktoria Plzen.
On the eve of the match, coach Eusebio Di Francesco spoke to the media and reflected on the current situation and Roma and the possible lineup for the match.
"We must work on continuity of what we are doing. We know that the derby is worth double, but now it is important to maintain balance in our work. It is the base from which we will start again," Di Francesco said.
"Formation? We can use the 4-3-3, too, depending on the game. We changed many formations against Lazio, we can also change the gameplan in the progress. It depends on the opponent.
"Kolarov playing with a broken finger is a great sacrifice. He is a great man, and he would like to play even tomorrow. Let's see if he recovers. Florenzi? He prefers to play as a fullback.
"Kluivert is ready. He could play from the start tomorrow. Dzeko? He only misses the goal, he lives for that. He will soon find the way to score and will be more serene.
"Pastore, Cristante or Pellegrini as the playmaker? It depends on their characteristics. Pastore is unique with respect to the other two, while they give more continuity in the phase of coverage and possession.
"Santon is an example. He played two full games after not playing for a long time. Training is the basis of performance. Our problem was not in terms of preparation, but the combination of physical and mental form.
"Plzen are strong physically. I would like to change as little as possible. We must know that we should put ourselves on equal terms with the physique and then assert the technique.
"Olsen? He came from a different league, but he is growing a lot. He has improved a lot with his feet as well as in terms of other things. I am very happy with him, he is also making progress with our language," the Roma coach concluded.
