Di Francesco named favorite to be the next Serie A boss to be sacked

Roma manager Eusebio di Francesco is currently the odds on favorite to be the next manager to be sacked from his post in the Serie A.



The 3-0 defeat to Lazio in the Derby della Capitale pushed the Italian closer to the exit door, with Sky Italia stating yesterday that he will be sacked if Roma exit from the Champions League during their second leg of the Round of 16 against Porto this mid-week.



AgiProNews state that the odds of Di Francesco being the next Serie A boss to be sacked have gone down to 2.50 from 4.50. Chievo's Domenico Di Carlo, Frosinone's Marco Baroni and Empoli's Giuseppe Iachini are behind him, with the odds of their sackings between 3 to 3.50.



