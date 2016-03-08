Di Francesco: 'No Douglas Costa racial abuse, I swear on my life'
21 September at 23:55Sassuolo star Federico di Francesco has confessed that he did not racially abuse Juventus winger Douglas Costa before the Brazilian's spitting incident took place at the weekend.
The media was sent into a frenzy when Douglas Costa was spotted spitting on Di Francesco during Juve's weekend game against Sassuolo recently. The Brazilian has already been suspended for four games.
Following his side's 3-1 win over Empoli recently, Di Francesco was asked about the incident. He told Sky: “I was disappointed but I tried to remove myself from this situation and I thank the Coach [Roberto De Zerbi] and my family.
“I just want to talk about the pitch and work, and leave behind this chapter which isn’t a good thing, but which happened.
“What did I say? I don’t want to talk about it. It’s normal that there are dirty words on the pitch. But I absolutely did not say racist things. I’d die right now if I used racist words, now I don’t want to talk about it for the rest of my career.”
