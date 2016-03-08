Di Francesco reveals what he told Douglas Costa
18 September at 15:00Federico Di Francesco did nothing. The young Sassuolo player commented on the incident that happened at the end of the match lost with Juventus on Sunday, when he received a spit in the face by Douglas Costa, who received a red card after a VAR review. The Brazilian ex-Bayern apologized to everyone except Di Francesco, who was accused of telling him something racist.
Today, the son of the Rome coach clarified: "I am deeply disturbed by the allegations and inventions that have appeared on some national media, all of which are offensive, I do not allow racist behavior and / or phrases to be attributed to me, and they are not part of my ethical values. I ask and I demand respect! "
Costa will be banned for three or five games after all the incident and his attitude towards the young Italian, the decision is expected to be announced very soon.
