Di Francesco: 'Number 10 to Zaniolo? 22 is fine. Paqueta is an excellent player'
17 February at 15:15Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco spoke in his pre-match press conference on the eve of the match against Bologna at the Stadio Olimpico.
"We spent a lot of energy against Porto but we have worked as a team and I am very happy with this. It must be a starting point and not a point of arrival and we must bring what we have done tomorrow, too," he said.
"This year there have been several ups and downs, now we have to make as little mistakes as possible. The first leg is a bitter memory, it must be useful not to make a mistake again but tomorrow we will have a different Bologna against us, with a different coach and many new players.
"Zaniolo on the wing? I have to take it into consideration, El Shaarawy's presence is also in doubt for tomorrow, because he took a hit on his hip during training. It is likely that Zaniolo plays in that position.
"Let's make him live in a serene way, without giving too much responsibility. Shirt number 10 for him? 22 is fine for him. We have to give him time to grow, we know we have a guy with important potential but he still has to show a lot of things.
"Yesterday De Rossi worked apart from the group but it was scheduled, today he trained with the team and is available. He could start from the first minute with Nzonzi. Kluivert? It all depends on the physical condition. I hate to talk about starters and bench players. I do what I value according to the needs of the match.
"Kluivert needs a period of adaption. Social networks do not help, the kids should learn not to listen to them and to listen to the coach only. But he is training well and this is a positive thing.
"Juan Jesus? As a left-back for me, Marcano is more adaptable than him. I have not decided anything yet. Florenzi in the attack? At this moment no, tomorrow one of him or Santon will play s a full-back. I prefer different players in that role now.
"What should we do for fourth place? Results. Milan signed Piatek who scores a lot. They played a great game against Atalanta in a difficult stadium for everyone against a team that physically overwhelms you. They are one of those teams to beat for the fight for the third-fourth place. They also signed Paqueta who is an excellent player," Di Francesco concluded.
Go to comments