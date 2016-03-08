Di Francesco on new Barcelona signing: “we will sign a stronger player”
25 July at 18:25Eusebio Di Francesco, the head coach of AS Roma, has had a hectic week. The Roman club signed Robin Olsen from Copenhagen as Alisson’s replacement and it looked to be all done in a deal to bring Malcom from Bordeaux to the Italian capital. However, Barcelona came knocking with an improved bid and a doubled wage and that was it; the move to Rome was no more for the Brazilian.
Di Francesco, speaking to Sky Sport 24, commented on the Malcom deal, as well as some of his other business so far this summer:
“Kluivert, you do not have to hurry with the young people, it comes from a different league, I have a football thought and I try to make them understand what I want from him.
“What profile do we look for? You have to ask Monchi I'm not embittered, I'm sorry for how things went, but if someone were to arrive, an even stronger player will come.”
