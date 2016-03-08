Roma manager Eusebio di Francesco has made it clear that they have accepted their fate about losing out on Malcom to Spanish giants Barcelona.The giallorossi were involved in a friendly in the International Champions Cup against Barcelona and while Malcom did score his second game in just as many friendlies, Roma picked up an impressive 4-2 win over the Catalans.In Eusebio di Francesco's post match press conference, the Italian talked about Malcom and how the club has accepted its fate about losing out on him. He said: "I experienced Malcolm's saga with great tranquility."He is a great player and if he took Barcelona it means we had also seen well. Good luck to him, even if I am happy with what I have, if Malcom has chosen Barcelona we can not do anything about it ".