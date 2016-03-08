Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco spoke to the press on the eve of his team’s mid-week clash against Frosinone, where the Giallorossi will look to redeem themselves after a series of disappointing results.



“The team training camp? We will find the answers tomorrow. It was something requested by the management and by me to recompose some things and examine the issues together,” DI Francesco told the media.



“Frosinone similar to Bologna? The data and numbers say it. The teams look similar in terms of tactics. IT will be a similar game, we will play at home and are obliged to look for three points.







“It is a mistake to talk about the summer market now. I only have to think about working and making the most out of my team. This is only round 5, we can do much better. Roma must be superior when playing these opponents. It is not right to make judgments at this moment.



“Dzeko to rest? There are a lot of matches. On the doorstep. It is an evaluation I will make. Either him or Schick will play, then there’s the derby and the Champions League and Edin has played a lot in the national team, too.



“Karsdorp? There is only a technical problem with him. There was no quarrel, it was my choice. I have three fullbacks. He has to work, work better to regain his position he lost. He has to prove it on the pitch.







“Pallotta? I would have been worried if he was happy rather than disgusted. There is no need to feel trust from anyone at this time.



“We are all a bit nervous when things are not going well. We gathered together to figure out a solution. The players need me, and I need them. We are all aware that we are not doing well at the moment.



​“When things do not go our way, we need to bring out something more. There is no continuity. We have to find ourselves. If someone does not play against Frosinone, it does not mean that he is not a man for me. Those who have shown in many difficulties to be men, these are the players necessary.







“Dzeko and Florenzi? For me you have not seen real arguments on the field. When you argue, you argue. Dzeko and Florenzi did not fight, maybe they argued more. Having a sense of belonging is not only that of playing in Roma but having love just like footballers.



“I am convinced that we will get out of this situation. We have time to do it. We are all rightly questioned, but there is a desire to respond differently. We do not always succeed, but we just have to do it right now.



“Perotti? He is injured and will not be available. He has a flexure problem and had some exams yesterday,” the Roma coach concluded.

