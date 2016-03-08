Di Francesco reveals how Roma replaced Alisson
18 August at 13:50Roma manager Eusebio di Francesco has revealed any one out of Bryan Cristante or Javier Pastore can start for the giallorossi against Torino in their Serie A opener on Sunday.
The side from the Italian capital signed over ten players in the summer transfer window and the captures of Javier Pastore from PSG and that of Bryan Cristante from Atalanta were one of the most important ones.
During Di Francesco's pre-match press conference ahead of the Torino clash, he was asked about whether Cristante and Pastore will start the game. He said: "Cristante and Pastore , who is in a better condition to start? Both, depending on what I want.
"One is a midfielder, the other is more of an attacking midfielder."
Di Francesco also revealed how the club managed to replace Alisson. He said: "We made choices related to many situations, we have included many players, we must also talk about quality. It is not easy to replace Alisson, Olsen immediately made himself available and I hope he can show his qualities."
