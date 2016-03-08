Di Francesco: 'Roma weren't good today...'

AS Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco spoke to Sky Sport after the 3-3 draw against Atalanta. Here is what he had to say on the matter:



"Well I have to give out my compliments to Atalanta who played a great game. They are in an incredible physical shape and they really ran a lot. In the first half we were terrible, it didn't even seem real. I would've liked to change 7-8 players at half-time but I couldn't. We did better in the second half but we didn't defend well towards the end of the game which is why I got very mad. Javier Pastore? He scored a very nice goal but then didn't do very well later in the first half. He did much better later on in the game. We have to be better and take it one step at a time...".



Roma's next game will be on Friday against AC Milan at the San Siro in Milano. Rino Gattuso's Milan lost to Napoli in their first game of the season.