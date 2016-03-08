Di Francesco: 'Strootman wanted Roma exit'
30 August at 14:30Roma manager Eusebio di Francesco has revealed that new Marseille signing wanted Roma exit this summer.
About two days ago, Marseille had confirmed the signing of Roma midfielder Strootman for a fee of 25 million euros. The Dutchman left the club five years after he had arrived at the Stadio Olimpico from PSV Eindhoven.
During his pre-game press conference ahead of the clash against AC Milan, Eusebio di Francesco was asked about Strootman's exit. He revealed that the midfielder himself wanted to move.
Di Francesco said: "I spoke to the player and we said goodbye. He had a desire for a new experience.
"I mean that at Roma, I want players who have the desire to wear this shirt. Kevin played until the last game as a success with Dzeko, who could have gone away last year. If a player asks to go I do not hold anyone back. "
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
