Di Francesco: 'The fans deserved the win, today was a starting point..'
22 September at 18:15Sampdoria manager Eusebio di Francesco has said that the fans deserved the club's win over Torino and believes that the win was only a starting point for the season.
After having lost to Lazio, Sassuolo and Napoli, Sampdoria finally picked up their first win of the season as they beat Torino thanks to a Manolo Gabbiadini goal in the second half.
After the game, Di Francesco was talking to Radio Rai and said:
Overall I liked the ability to be compact "We often put our opponents offside.. They are the principles that make the difference and today it was the demonstration.
"Like the other matches, the audience was close to us, today we dragged them more. They want commitment, I think they deserve it because they are a great audience.
"Evaluating the others, today our goal was to find a starting point. We had made an excellent half-hour with Sassuolo then we ended up after the goal, like in Naples."
