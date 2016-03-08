Di Francesco under observation after making the worst start in seven years

Rome have never started so badly (five points in four games) since Luis Enrique was at the helm back in 2011/12. It's true, we've only watched four rounds and there is time to processes. However, we must reflect on the situation, since for the first time too Di Francesco is not as strong as in the past, it is certain that the next round of matches (Real Madrid in the Champions League, then Bologna, Frosinone and Lazio) will also be important for the future of the coach who is kept "under observation" by the club according to Gazzetta dello Sport.



The team is currently struggling to find an identity, to follow a track. And that worries, because in fact Di Francesco has had almost the entire squad available since the start, from 8 July (except for Fazio, Kolarov, Olsen and Nzonzi). The fact that in four games the coach has already changed three game systems (4-3-3, 4-2-3-1 and 3-4-1-2) does not help to find the team's identity.



Some eyebrows have been raised over Di Francesco's choices like Javier Pastore's role on the field, why did he start with Daniele De Rossi and Steven N'zonzi despite both players having the same duties in midfield, why has Juan Jesus started against Chievo?



The real problem, however, seems in the players' heads. Rome seem fragile, the sale of Kevin Strootman has taken some certainty away from the group.

