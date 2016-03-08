Di Francesco: ‘We lack personality, I take responsibility for defeat’

After yet another disappointing result for the club from the capital, Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco reflected on the team’s 0-2 loss against Bologna in his post-match interview to Sky Sports.



“Game crisis? If I had the explanation, but I see you [journalists] find them easier. Everyone talks when the work pays, all the coaches want to work. I have to find solutions internally and so far, I have not succeeded,” he told the press.



“I feel responsible. We always talk about numbers and not much about personality or passion. When you have 72% of ball possession you play the game. When you have to have the personality to make important plays and you do not do it, it means something is missing. If you lose all the contrasts with Bologna it is only your demerit.



“I am not used to looking for alibi, but I have to find solutions. I cannot tell you the game plan. I have to look for the right men more than the right players,” Di Francesco concluded.

