Di Laurentiis attacks Juventus: 'What sense would Scudetto make if I have a debt of €200 million'

Napoli President Aurelio de Laurentiis has criticized Juventus for having a debt of about 200 million euros but still spending a lot to win the Serie A.



De Laurentiis was talking to Sky Sports about the Scudetto and he said: "I do not disdain the championship There is always this discouragement of the fans if they are not first they are not happy, but you have to fight to the end with great fervor.



"We are in a tournament where no one has to give up because only those who arrive first do not win. The Juve gap? What sense would it make if I had 200 million debts with the banks? "



