Di Laurentiis confirms Napoli offer for Man Utd star
29 July at 13:55Napoli president Aurelio di Laurentiis has confirmed the Naples based side's offer for Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian.
The Italian has confirmed that he wants to leave United this summer to go back to Italy and a host of big Serie A clubs have been after him. Apart from Juventus, Napoli and Inter have drawn links with the former rossoneri player.
In an interview that Di Laurentiis gave to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, he confirmed the club's offer to sign Darmian from United.
He said: " Arias? I do not know, We'll see. We have asked Darmian on a loan with a right of redemption.
"We are on six profiles, there could also be Henrichs from Bayer."
Napoli failed to sign Youssouf Sabaly after he failed a medical at the club, but are keen on signing a right-back this summer.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments