De Laurentiis: 'I'm ashamed to be part of this system, I'll go out if it doesn't change'
19 January at 09:15Napoli chairman Aurelio de Laurentiis has revealed that he is fed up of the system and he will go out quickly if FIGC doesn't look to take any actions against racism in Italian football.
His comments came after FIGC had taken no actions against the incidents that saw Kalidou Koulibaly get racially abused during the partenopei's game against Inter Milan.
In an interview with Il Mattino, De Laurentiis criticised FIGC for not knowing how to change and said that he's ashamed to be part of it.
He said: "Once again the system, understood as an organization, has shown that it does not know how to change, punishing the victim and not the executioner.
"If we go on like this, football seriously risks imploding, hurting itself. I am ashamed to be part of this system from which I will be going out very quickly if the FIGC will not use drastic measures against racism.
"In this way Koulibaly is even more humiliated by this affair. I'm offended for him. He was touched, moved, struck in his sensitivity, his and family. His exhibition capacity was exemplary, I'm sorry he did not have justice."
