De Laurentiis: 'I'm ashamed to be part of this system, I'll go out if it doesn't change'

19 January at 09:15
Napoli chairman Aurelio de Laurentiis has revealed that he is fed up of the system and he will go out quickly if FIGC doesn't look to take any actions against racism in Italian football.

His comments came after FIGC had taken no actions against the incidents that saw Kalidou Koulibaly get racially abused during the partenopei's game against Inter Milan.

In an interview with Il Mattino, De Laurentiis criticised FIGC for not knowing how to change and said that he's ashamed to be part of it.

He said: "Once again the system, understood as an organization, has shown that it does not know how to change, punishing the victim and not the executioner.

"If we go on like this, football seriously risks imploding, hurting itself. I am ashamed to be part of this system from which I will be going out very quickly if the FIGC will not use drastic measures against racism.

"In this way Koulibaly is even more humiliated by this affair. I'm offended for him. He was touched, moved, struck in his sensitivity, his and family. His exhibition capacity was exemplary, I'm sorry he did not have justice."

For more transfer news and updates, click here

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.