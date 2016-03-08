Di Laurentiis reveals why he appointed Ancelotti as Napoli boss
28 September at 19:15Napoli owner Aurelio di Laurentiis has revealed why he appointed Carlo Ancelotti as the club's boss this past summer.
After having been sacked by Bayern Munich following the Bavarians' 3-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League, Ancelotti was unemployed. Maurizio Sarri was expected to leave for Chelsea but it was well before it that Ancelotti was appointed as the new partenopei boss.
Di Laurentiis though was talking to ANSA recently and he revealed why he took up the decision to appoint Ancelotti as the manager after Sarri's tenure at Napoli was all but finished.
Di Laurentiis said: "Ancelotti, I chose him. He is a multifaceted person with whom one never gets tired of frequenting and talking.
"He's like a longtime friend, because it's part of the club of those people you've always attended to as a person. "
These comments come a day before Napoli's all important Serie A game against Juventus on Saturday in Turin.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
