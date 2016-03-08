Di Laurentiis: 'Sarri has suffered a lot in his life'
17 September at 20:55Napoli chairman Aurelio di Laurentiis has opened up about Maurizio Sarri and has revealed that the former partenopei and new Chelsea boss has suffered a lot in his life.
Sarri was replaced by former Chelsea, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti this past summer and but he was soon announced as the Chelsea manager, where his side have won every game in the Premier League so far.
Di Laurentiis was recently talking from the sidelines during Napoli's training session ahead of their Champions League game against Red Star Belgrade and he was asked about Sarri.
Di Laurentiis said: "I am always close to the team, also because I chose Ancelotti and I am responsible as it was during Sarri's time, but this time I am more serene.
"Sarri is doing very well, but he has suffered a lot defeat in his life, he was continually exonerated, and he also used to be a person who was stiffened away from all human relationships ".
