Napoli president Aurelio di Laurentiis has revealed that the club gave everything they could to Maurizio Sarri, but he still couldn't win them anything during his three-year stay at the club.Sarri recently joined Chelsea as the club's new manager after he stint as the partenopei boss ended earlier this summer. Carlo Ancelotti was appointed as the new manager of the Naples based side.In an interview that Di Laurentiis gave to L'Equipe, he revealed that the club had invested everything in Sarri, but he still couldn't win anything with them in the three-year period.He said: "Last season, there remains the pleasure of having played well but also the bitterness of not having won. We gave everything to Sarri and in three years we have not won anything."Di Laurentiis also said that Ancelotti is one man who will do well in any field. He said: "He's a lovely person, who mistakenly entered the world of football. He would do extraordinary things in any industry. Because he is a serene man who has no revenge to take, who expresses balance and balance is a rare virtue."Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)