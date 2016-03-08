Di Lorenzo's agent defends Napoli star
24 October at 17:00Mario Giuffrida, the agent of Napoli full-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo, has defended his client after a somewhat disappointing performance in the Champions League against Red Bull Salzburg last night, speaking to Radio Punto Nuovo:
'Journalists create these situations, I no longer mind. A game before he is the strongest in Italy, the one after, in which it plays in a role not his usual, he is poor. I have always said that I do not take the words of journalists into my mind, De Laurentiis is right. To be a great team you need great fans and great journalists to support you.'
