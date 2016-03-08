Di Lorenzo's agent defends Napoli star

24 October at 17:00
Mario Giuffrida, the agent of Napoli full-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo, has defended his client after a somewhat disappointing performance in the Champions League against Red Bull Salzburg last night, speaking to Radio Punto Nuovo:

'​Journalists create these situations, I no longer mind. A game before he is the strongest in Italy, the one after, in which it plays in a role not his usual, he is poor. I have always said that I do not take the words of journalists into my mind, De Laurentiis is right. To be a great team you need great fans and great journalists to support you.'

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.