Di Maria: 'I signed new PSG contract because I want to win the Champions League here'

15 April at 17:30
PSG forward Angel Di Maria recently signed a contract extension with the Ligue 1 giants, opting to remain in France instead of a move elsewhere. Speaking on his decision with Canal, Di Maria said the following:

"I signed a contract extension because I wanted to be here, because I want to win the Champions’ League here. That was my objective when I came here. This year I was free, I could have gone to any club that I wanted, I had other offers, I could have joined some very big clubs. But very soon we will achieve this objective.

"UCL exit? ​It is very simple. We were a different team that night. We put in an exceptional performance in the 1st leg, we pressed, we showed intensity, we had a fantastic character. And we didn’t give Manchester United a chance, not a chance… I think it was the stress and this thing in the back of our minds that the club had been trying to get through to the quarter-finals but had not succeeded. The reason that I am still in Europe and not in Argentina is because I want to win the Champions’ League. I did the “Decima” with Real Madrid, over several years, and it was an incredible source of satisfaction. I think to win it here for the first time would be unforgettable for me."

