Report: AC Milan set to close deal for two Chelsea targets by the evening
01 August at 15:20The mega-deal between Milan and Juventus involving Bonucci, Caldara and Higuain is about to come to an end, as the final obstacles have more or less been resolved, according to Sky.
Since a few days ago, there has been an agreement between the clubs for the operation, including the exchange between Bonucci-Caldara and the loan transfer of Higuain (€18-20m loan with an option to buy at €36m).
In the coming hours, there will be new meetings in Milan to finally close the operation. The will of both clubs is to complete the deal by the evening, with everything moving towards the finish line. More updates are expected on the matter very soon.
Yesterday, there was a slight slowdown due to Higuain's doubts about the formula and the salary. However, today the deal has unblocked, and the parties will meet to conclude the deal.
