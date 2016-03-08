Diaconale: Shuts down Milinkovic-Savic rumors

Following their 2-1 defeat in the opening game against Napoli, spectators expected Serej Milinkovic-Savic and Luis Alberto were not at their best as they wanted a move away from the Capital.



However, according to Lazio spokesman Arturo Diaconale the players were only mad at the result and whatever the spectators observed could have only been disappointment for how the game went.



Diaconale was frustrated with the media and how they always tempt to draw an imperfect image for Lazio, he assured that by time people will start to recognize the value of this club and that it is one of Italy's best.

