Diawara 'feels great' after full debut with Roma

Amadou Diawara joined Roma from Napoli this summer, as part of the deal that saw Kostas Manolas move the other way to sign for Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli.



Speaking in the mixed zone, after the game against Istanbul Basaksehir last night, in which the midfielder made his full debut and the Giallorossi won 4-0, Diawara said:



"​The sensations are good, I feel great in the coach's game, it's a style made for me, ball and chain. I'm really happy.



"​Very important not to concede goals, we are very happy not to have taken one. In football we cannot win without scoring, so the less we concede the better.



"​The game was not easy, we had a good opponent and we could not get into the game, we were a bit slow to get into the game. But the important thing is that in the second half we did well and we scored so many goals."