We may have an answer to Russia’s surprising endurace during the World Cup.

The hosts were widely considered back at home to be one of the weakest sides ever fielded by the Russian Federation, yet surprised many by scoring eight goals in the group stage, and eliminating Spain on penalties. Denis Cheryshev's beauty against Croatia won't be forgotten in a while, either.

It took a second round of spot kicks to despatch them in the quarters, Croatia progressing to the semis by the skin of their teeth. But it now appears that Stanislav Cherchesov’s men may have had a helping hand: the Suddeutsche Zeitung claiming that the Russians were sniffing ammonia.

It’s not a prohibited substance, something underlined by tea, doctor Eduard Bezuglov, who told AS that “the use of ammonia is practised by thousands of athletes, it’s been done for decades.”

Ammonia is basically a PED, as it improves breathing and increases blood flow.

Will there be consequences?

​Bild went over game footage after the revelation, discovering that a Russia player took a big sniff of the chemical before coming on against Spain.