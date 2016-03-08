According to the Times, Spurs players are complaining about fatigue, something which 101greatgoals have reported on.

The London paper says that “Several Tottenham Hotspur players claim that the team’s slump is down to exhaustion and mental fatigue and believe they should be given more days off.”

Inter came back from 1-0 down to earn a win thanks to a spectacular Mauro Icardi volley and a Matias Vecino header, leading to rapturous scenes at the San Siro.

While the Nerazzurri got to celebrate their return to the Champions League after six years out, Tottenham’s players were made to sleep at the team’s facility after the defeat.

The Spurs squad has already been subjected to criticism, with fans puzzled as to why Kieran Trippier and Toby Alderweireld weren’t even called up for the Matchday 1 trip.

This is further pressure on Mauricio Pochettino, who has now lost three games straight in all competitions.