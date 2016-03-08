Dida: 'Leo Duarte is a great deal for Milan'

Former AC Milan and Brazil goalkeeper Dida has spoken to La Gazzetta dello Sport about the Rossoneri's summer, including the signing of Brazilian starlet Leo Duarte.

"​Leo Duarte will have to adapt to Italian football, but he is a good player coming back from a very positive season. In terms of value for money, this is a great deal for Milan. His strengths are speed and he has fairly obvious quality.

"Paqueta? ​He can do well both as a midfielder and as a playmaker, but in my opinion the closer he gets to the goal the better. In the first 6 months in Italy he gave as much as he could, this may be his year."

