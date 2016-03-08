Dida: 'Leo Duarte is a great deal for Milan'
03 August at 10:45Former AC Milan and Brazil goalkeeper Dida has spoken to La Gazzetta dello Sport about the Rossoneri's summer, including the signing of Brazilian starlet Leo Duarte.
"Leo Duarte will have to adapt to Italian football, but he is a good player coming back from a very positive season. In terms of value for money, this is a great deal for Milan. His strengths are speed and he has fairly obvious quality.
"Paqueta? He can do well both as a midfielder and as a playmaker, but in my opinion the closer he gets to the goal the better. In the first 6 months in Italy he gave as much as he could, this may be his year."
