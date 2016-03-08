Russia knock Spain out on penalties: Live updates for Spain-Russia Round of 16 clash

Spain and Russia kick off the day's Round of 16 action before Croatia face Denmark this evening.



Spain come into the match off the back of a ​2-2 draw with Morocco, which saw them finish top of their group.



Meanwhile, Russia were flying high after resounding wins against Saudi Arabia and Egypt, before being brought back down to earth by Uruguay in a 3-0 loss on matchday 3.



Aleksandr Golovin will start for Russia and will look to be their engine. Golovin is a target of Chelsea and Juventus and has been performing well for Russia in their World Cup campaign so far.



Opta Stats



Spain have conceded 83.3% of the shots on target they have faced at the 2018 World Cup (5/6), the most of any team.



Spain have kept the highest possesion of any team (73%).



Russia's Artem Dzyuba conceded more fouls (11) than any other player in the group stage.



Starting line-ups



Spain: De Gea; Nacho, Pique, Ramos, Alba; Koke, Busquets; Silva, Isco, Asensio; Costa



Russia: Akinfeev, Ignashevich, Kutepov, Kudrashov, Fernandes, Zhirkov, Zobnin, Samedov, Kuzyaev, Golovin, Dzyuba