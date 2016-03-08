Diego Costa put on the market by Atletico Madrid

According to the latest reports from Spain , Diego Costa has been put on the market by Atletico Madrid, who are tired of the Brazilian striker's behaviour.

A few weeks ago, Diego Costa was sent off during the game against Barcelona. It was later revealed that he had also insulted the referee harshly, and the sporting judge handed him a suspension until the end of the season.

The Spanish side are, in other words, tired of the player's behaviour and have thus decided to sell him this summer, as reported by Mundo Deportivo. In the report, it was revealed that head coach Simeone expressed a desire to keep Costa, which evidently was overruled by the management.

It remains to be seen where the striker will end up next season, but it's safe to say that this isn't' the first time his attitude has got him in trouble.