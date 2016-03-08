Diego Costa has fired a

The Spanish international left Chelsea last season after arguing with the Italian manager, and most of the club’s hierarchy.

The moody Spanish-Brazilian talent returned in the summer to Atletico Madrid, but had to wait until January to be able to play.

He has gone on to perform disappointingly, considering his level, only netting ten goals in all competitions, and none so far in La Liga this season.

Yet speaking to Marca, he had some nasty words for the former Juventus gaffer, saying that his time at Chelsea with Conte was “definitely a bad one, but it wasn’t my fault, even though people said a lot of things. Things sort themselves out with time, look at where Conte is, look how he’s ended up.

“His time at Chelsea ended because of how he did things, and after doing everything to win the Premier League title [in 2016-2017] he sent me a message to tell me that he didn’t want me anymore, making me train with the second team.”

Costa referred to a whatsapp message sent to him shortly after that season, in which the Italian effectively ditched him.