Diego Della Valle: 'Chiesa has to stay at Fiorentina for another year, Commisso can't go on without him'
07 June at 10:55Former Fiorentina owner Diego Della Valle has given his opinion about where the future might lie for La Viola star Federico Chiesa.
The Italian has become one of the biggest stars of Italian football and that has helped him capture the attention of bigger Italian clubs like Juventus, Inter Milan and even Roma.
Amidst talks of Chiesa having agreed terms with Juventus over a potential move, Della Valle was asked about what he thinks of the winger's future at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.
He told Corriere dello Sport: " He must stay and he should remain at least another year. I respect them and make them respect others but Chiesa should be central to the project developed by Commisso.
"They cannot move forward at Fiorentina without having Chiesa and they know it very well. If we have chosen him, it is because we are convinced that they will do good for Fiorentina."
This season, Chiesa scored six times and assisted thrice for the La Viola in the Serie A.
