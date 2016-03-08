Diego Godin continues to postpone Inter announcement
29 May at 08:45It has been widely reported that Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin will be joining Inter Milan this summer; with his contract with the La Liga side expiring and joining the Nerazzurri on a free.
Speaking to Efe.com, Godin continued to postpone any official announcement about his future:
"This is not the time to talk about clubs, it's not the time to communicate anything. When I have to communicate something and confirm a club, I'll do it.
"I have experienced many emotions here, not only on the field: I leave many friends and the people I love and love me so much. Obviously it is difficult to say goodbye and leave what was my home, and will remain so, after nine years."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments